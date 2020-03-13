The dying wish of a Derbyshire grandma came true as she got to see Derby County play at Pride Park

The dying wish of a grandma from Derbyshire came true when she got the chance to see Derby County play at Pride Park.

June Key, 75, is a resident at The Firs care home in Codnor and is a life long fan of Derby County Football Club.

June is receiving palliative nursing care at The Firs and expressed her wish to see Derby County play at their home ground, Pride Park, to carers after developing lung cancer.

June has lived in Derbyshire all her life and lived in Heanor and Langley Mill.

And her wish came true when she got to see had got to attend a Derby County match in an executive box organised by Ashmere Derbyshire.

June has three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

June’s daughter, son, daughter-in-law and grandson were all there to there to enjoy the Derby v Blackburn match with June.

She said: “I had an absolutely brilliant time with my family, and I would like to thank the carers who made it possible.

“My late husband and I used to visit Derby County football at every given opportunity and I’m so thankful I got to go again because it brought back some fantastic memories.”

June said it was a good match because they won.

June’s favourite player was Paulo Wonchope because she thought he was fantastic at football and he also invited her late husband, John, who was disabled, and June around the ground including the dressing room, let them go on the ground and into the boardroom which June loved and this was also her favourite memory.

Jane Phillis, area manager at Ashmere Derbyshire, said: “It is always incredible to see that we have made a resident happy but it is even more amazing that we have been able to make a wish come true.”

The day was organised by Laura Stone, lead activities co-ordinator for Ashmere Derbyshire.

Ashmere Derbyshire’s has eight home in Derbyshire including Codnor Park and The Firs Nursing Home both in Codnor, King William in Ripley, Smalley Hall and Kidsley Grange, both in Smalley, West Hallam in West Hallam and Valley Lodge in Matlock and the newest one Heanor Park in Heanor.