Steps forward in helping to make Alfreton more 'dementia friendly'

Alfreton has taken another step forward in becoming a more attractive and accessible town for people living with dementia.

Alfreton Town Council has been working together with Amber Valley Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council.

One of the first steps was the creation of a new planting scheme next to the seating area in front of Alfreton Library.

The scheme was designed to provide the opportunity to relax outdoors with plants and shrubs specially designed to provide sensory stimulation.

The town council supported that scheme financially £7,500.00, that part of the scheme has been completed.

A further project, to which the town council has contributed £6,000.00 has been the installation of specially designed street finger posts at the top middle and end of Institute Lane, the main pedestrianized thoroughfare in the town.

Coun Steve Marshall Clarke, lead member for environment and sport at the town council and a member of Derbyshire County Council, said: “I am very pleased to have coordinated this project on behalf of the town council with our colleagues at Amber Valley and the county council.

“I know the town council, people and businesses of Alfreton are keen to make the town attractive and friendly for people living with dementia.

“I hope that these new signs will direct people to facilities in the town and in particular the chance to relax and enjoy the Dementia Friendly Garden.”

In October last year Alfreton Town Council was pleased to be awarded with the certificate as a recognised business working towards becoming a Dementia Friendly Business by learning about dementia and taking action.

The Amber Valley Dementia Friendly Community is steered by a group of organisations, businesses, and individuals affected by dementia.

Together the group aims to actively inspire and enable Amber Valley to be a community whereby people living with dementia are understood, respected, supported and confident they can contribute to community life.

If you are interested in this scheme, then you can contact the Dementia Friendly Community Amber Valley through Facebook as well as finding out about events happening in and around the area.