‘Significant’ police presence on Derbyshire street after parts of gun found
Three men have been arrested after parts of a gun were found in a Derbyshire street.
A member of the public found the parts of a shotgun in New Street, South Normanton, at around 7.20am on Wednesday.
Armed officers attended the scene and, shortly after, three men were arrested at a nearby house on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “There are currently two scenes in place and there will be a significant police presence for some time.”
Detective Inspector Steve Topham added: “While this is an understandably concerning incident officers are on the scene and three men have been arrested.
“The use of firearms in Derbyshire is a thankfully extremely rare occurrence and a team of detectives are currently working to understand the circumstances that led to the discovery.
“I would urge anyone with any information that may be of help to the team to contact the force in confidence.”