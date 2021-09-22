‘Significant’ police presence on Derbyshire street after parts of gun found

A member of the public found the parts of a shotgun in New Street, South Normanton, at around 7.20am on Wednesday.

Armed officers attended the scene and, shortly after, three men were arrested at a nearby house on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “There are currently two scenes in place and there will be a significant police presence for some time.”

Detective Inspector Steve Topham added: “While this is an understandably concerning incident officers are on the scene and three men have been arrested.

“The use of firearms in Derbyshire is a thankfully extremely rare occurrence and a team of detectives are currently working to understand the circumstances that led to the discovery.