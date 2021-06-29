Section of M1 in Derbyshire shut after ‘serious’ collision leaves ‘large spillage and debris’

A section of the M1 in Derbyshire is currently closed after a ‘serious’ collision.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:24 am

The motorway is shut northbound between junction 26, for Ripley, and junction 28, for Matlock.

MORE: Mission Impossible 7: Filming in Derbyshire ‘delayed again because of coronavirus’

A spokesperson for Highways England described the crash as ‘serious’ and added the stretch of the motorway will remain closed ‘while we deal with a large spillage and debris’ from the collision.

Highways England tweeted this picture of the crash scene.

“Please allow extra time if you plan to travel,” they added.

“Diversion routes are in place.”

Updates will follow.

MORE: Chesterfield couple got married on the day Princess Diana was born 60 years ago

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

Derbyshire