Section of M1 in Derbyshire shut after ‘serious’ collision leaves ‘large spillage and debris’

A section of the M1 in Derbyshire is currently closed after a ‘serious’ collision.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:24 am
The motorway is shut northbound between junction 26, for Ripley, and junction 28, for Matlock.
A spokesperson for Highways England described the crash as ‘serious’ and added the stretch of the motorway will remain closed ‘while we deal with a large spillage and debris’ from the collision.
“Please allow extra time if you plan to travel,” they added.
“Diversion routes are in place.”
