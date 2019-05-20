Ripley Academy of Dance put on a performance for a delighted crowd.

Ripley well dressing fair full of the joys of spring

Ripley was bursting with sound and colour on Sunday, as the town council hosted its annual spring fair.

The event featured crafts, performances, children’s rides, blessing of the well-dressing, and the launch of a community ‘wool bombing’ project.
Resident Deborah Girling said: “It was fantastic. Thanks to everyone involved.”
The well dressing was created by pupils at St John’s Primary School, with help from Denby Pottery, and celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
Charles Cutting said: “It is a fantastic piece of work and one of the best well dressings we have had for some time.”

Tiger Amilia Swailes had her face painted.
A twinkle-toed ballerina from Ripley Academy of Dance.
Evie Abbott holds the Meadow road wool bomb.
The performance had the audience jumping for joy.
