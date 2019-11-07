Ripley man receives award for contribution to Neighbourhood Watch

"Alan has a sense of great pride living in Ripley, and that pride is infectious"

Ripley Town Council have honoured a local resident with the Certificate of Merit Award.

Alan Carter, 80 from Ripley received the award on November 3 from Mayor of Ripley, Councillor Tony Holmes.

The award was in honour of Alan's long service, support and contribution to Neighbourhood Watch North Division Derbyshire.

He was nominated by Cate Wain and Julie Walters from the Meadow Road Neighbourhood Watch group in Ripley which Alan supports with "advice and encouragement".

Alan began volunteering with Neighbourhood Watch back in 1989, he said: "I am thrilled to have received this recognition.

"I truly love what I do, helping our community stay safe."

Cate Wain said: "Alan has a sense of great pride in living in Ripley and that pride is infectious.

"He is truly inspirational and now holds the position of Chair of North Division Derbyshire Neighbourhood Watch.

"Alan is always out and about doing great work to support people setting up and establishing Neighbourhood Watch groups in their community.

"He even gave up his own time to dress up as Father Christmas for an event last year on our road."