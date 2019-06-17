Ripley apprentices pass customer service exams at Futures Housing Group

Two top performing Amber Valley apprentices have passed their training course with flying colours.

Melissa Selby, 21, and Callum Loveridge, 19, both from Ripley, have become professional customer services practitioners at housing company Futures.

Melissa, an ICT apprentice, said: “This has given me the opportunity to learn new skills that will help with my future career. It’s given me more confidence and I’ve met some great people along the way. I’m really proud of passing with a distinction.”

Callum, who works in the customer services team, said: “This allows me to demonstrate commitment and responsibility in managing a project. I’ve gained some valuable experience in completing this that can only help me in the future.”

Ripley-based Futures Housing Group manages around 10,000 properties across the region.

Suki Jandu, group director, customer experience and assets at Futures, said: “Congratulations to all our apprentices recently completing this programme, and on passing at such high standards.

“We’re proud to be championing customer service as we seek to continuously improve what we do for our customers, our partners and our staff.”

Futures aims to have apprentices make up at least 10 per-cent of its entire workforce at any one time.