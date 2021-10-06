Police search for men after 'inappropriate sexual comments' made about woman in Derbyshire
Police have released images of four men they would like to speak to after ‘inappropriate sexual comments’ were made about a young woman in Derbyshire.
The incident happened at the Co-op on Derby Road, Ripley, between 12.40pm and 12.50pm on September 3.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a public order offence in Ripley have released images of four men they would like to speak to who may be able to assist with the investigation.
“A woman in her 20s was waiting in line to be served when she heard inappropriate sexual comments made about her.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time, or recognise the men pictured, should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*511932.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.