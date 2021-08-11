Police probe continues after man dies in Derbyshire tragedy

Adam Phillips was travelling to work on his pedal cycle on the morning of July 28 when he became trapped under a lorry on Farmwell Lane, South Normanton, and tragically died.

The warehouse operative, of Sheldon Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, was 47-years-old.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit released this picture on the morning of the tragedy.

After the incident, Derbyshire Constabulary said the 41-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was released while enquiries continue.

On Wednesday, Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that investigations were ongoing and no charges had yet been brought.

Mr Phillips’ inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Monday.

Matthew Kewley, assistant coroner, said: “The circumstances are that just after 5.15am on July 28, police were called to attend a collision in Farmwell Lane.

“A cyclist was trapped under a lorry.

“Mr Phillips was the cyclist.”

He offered his condolences to Mr Phillips’ loved ones.