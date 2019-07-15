Police name woman killed in early-morning 'hit and run' as she walked home

A woman who died after she was hit by a car while walking home in Langley Mill on Monday morning has been named.

Tracy Quimby, 48, from the Langley Mill area, was walking along Aldreds Lane at around 12.30am when the collision happened.

Paramedics were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people – a 31-year-old man and three women aged 24, 28 and 39 – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Derbyshire police says all four remain in police custody for questioning.

The vehicle, which was described as red, failed to stop and was reported to have driven off in the direction of Hands Road, Heanor.

Officers from the force's collision investigation unit are now asking for help in tracing its movements.

Detective Sergeant Scott Riley said: “We have a team of officers who are supporting Tracy’s family in this extremely difficult time, and our thoughts go out to them.

“Our investigation is in its very early stages but we are now appealing for help in finding out where the vehicle headed to after the collision.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who lives in the Station Road, Aldreds Lane or Hands Road areas with CCTV cameras that may have recorded it.

“Other drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam devices may also have information that could be useful to us and I would urge them to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*368230.

Alternatively, contact police via:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.