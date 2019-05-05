Police issue appeal for missing man who may be in Ilkeston area

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man, who they have reason to believe may be in the Ilkeston area.

43-year-old Geordie Brierley was reported missing earlier today, and there is growing concern for his welfare.

A police spokesman said: "Geordie may be in the Spondon or Ilkeston area and may be using a vehicle. He is white, of stocky build and with dark, thinning hair.

"Unfortunately we don’t have many further details at this stage but we want to hear from anyone who has seen Geordie today."

If you recognise him from the photo, or know where he is now, call 101 immediately quoting incident reference number 436 of May 5.