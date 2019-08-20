Police family fun day at Heanor was a huge success

A whole community came together with Police and emergency service personnel at a family fun day at Heanor which raised more than £900 for charity.

A whole community came together with Police and emergency service personnel at a family fun day at Heanor which raised more than £900 for charity.

An estimated 700 people and families attended the event on Sunday (August 11) at the Wilmot Centre and Heanor Town FC.

The day was organised by the Heanor and Loscoe Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team and brought together many different local groups and businesses.

Children enjoyed a bouncy castle face painting dence acts and a steel band were among the attractions.

Insp Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley, said: “It was great to see the community coming together with our neighbourhood policing teams, local councillors, volunteers and our police cadets, to get involved and support the fun day which, despite the threat of heavy winds and rain, was a great success.

“The aim of the event was to help build community cohesion and enhance engagement with our local residents.

“The whole community pulled together to put this event on, giving either their time or resources to help plan or take part on the day, and I would like to thank everyone who took part.”

Officers were joined by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, ambulance crews and Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa, who were on hand to meet with people and talk to them about the work they do,

There were more than 30 different stalls, with organisations ranging from crafts to cakes, baby groups to photography.

As well as a bouncy castle and other activities for the kids, there was also entertainment from Miranda School Dance, Performing Arts Dance, Burnette Karate Academy, local singer Bria Buxton, Aldercar Boxing club, Full Power Fitness, Derby County Trust and a steel band.

A total of £990 was raised for three charities.

Stepping Stones (Elderly care), Blend (young children support) and Salcare (domestic abuse services) will each receive £330 as a result of the event.

Residents can keep in touch with the neighbourhood policing teams on the Derbyshire Alert system, visit www.derbyshirealert.co.uk. Officers on the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood policing teams also have their own Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HeanorLangleyMillSNT or on Twitter, @HeanorLMillSNT.

Heanor family fun day.

Heanor family fun day

Heanor family fun day