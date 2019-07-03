Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire woman

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire woman.

Julie Allman, 64, has been missing since 9.30am this morning.

She was last seen at a house in Birchwood Lane, Somercotes, wearing a sleeveless brown jumper, blue jeans and blue pumps with a white rim. She wears glasses and a blue bangle.

The 64-year-old may have travelled by bus and has links to the local area, including Pye Bridge Industrial Estate, Derbyshire police said. She also regularly shops in Derby and also has links to Burton upon Trent.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 with reference 281-030719 with any information.