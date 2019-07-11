Pictures as Derbyshire families flock to Big Day Out at the Midland Railway-Butterley
Families across the Ripley area flocked to the Midland Railway-Butterley for the heritage line's annual Big Day Out event.
There was a fun-packed programme on Wednesday with activities such as ride on toys, soft play in a double-decker bus, fairground rides and face painting.
Nine-year-old Mia Elliott and her 7 year old sister Mary meet up with Chase from Paw Patrol.
Three-year-old Freddie Bains enjoys the Punch and Judy show with grandma Anne Bains and aunt Carol Williams.
Dawn Wheelwright with her children, Albie, Gene, Neve, Seth and Noah.
Two-year-old twin sisters, Amelia and Harriett Shore enjoy their ice cream.
