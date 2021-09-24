Photos: Readers have captured these striking pictures

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking sunset
This stunning shot of a sunset looking over towards Macclesfield was taken by Andrew Ashmore.
Photo: Andrew Ashmore
2. Picture perfect
Julie Bell captured this beautiful shot of the banks of Fernilee Reservoir, perfectly reflecting onto the water.
Photo: Julie Bell
3. Beautiful close-up
Irene Taylor snapped this gorgeous close-up of a peacock butterfly resting on a chrysanthemum in her garden in Whaley Bridge.
Photo: Irene Taylor
4. Fabulous shot
Dave Long snapped this fabulous view of purple bales with faces on at Buckland Hollow near Ambergate.
Photo: Dave Long