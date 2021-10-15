This beautiful shot of leaves being swept up in the Holy Trinity Churchyard was snapped by Nick Rhodes and depicts autumn perfectly.

Photos: Picture perfect shots captured by readers

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Picturesque view

Dave Long captured this picturesque view of Heage Windmill in the early morning mist.

Photo: Dave Long

2. Stunning view

Irene Gilsenan snapped this incredible shot of a moonrise near Taddington.

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

3. Superb shot

Vin Malone captured this spectacular shot of geese flying past his house. He captioned the shot ‘As free as a bird’.

Photo: Vin Malone

4. Spectacular shot

Matthew Armett from Buxton snapped this magnificent shot of a heron taking flight from a neighbour’s roof.

Photo: Matthew Armett

