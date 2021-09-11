Derek Warrington captured this striking shot of the sun bursting through the trees in Warm Brook Woods, Chapel-en-le-frith.

Photos: Perfect showcase for our talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:00 pm

1. So cute

This endearing shot of a duck with its chicks huddled up together was snapped by Pauline Baines in Buxton Park.

Photo: Pauline Baines

2. Picturesque shot

Ivan Dunstan snapped this superb view of Bennerley Viaduct near Ilkeston, surrounded by greenery.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. You're not bread!

This goose nearly got more than a piece of bread as a fish popped up at the same time. An incredible shot taken by Nick Rhodes.

Photo: NICK RHODES

4. Peaceful snap

Janet Hughes snapped this fabulous shot of boats moored at Trent Lock at Sawley.

Photo: Janet Hughes

