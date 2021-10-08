Photos: Eye-catching pictures snapped by our readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. A splash of colour
Irene Gilsenan snapped this superb shot of a lone sunflower adding a splash of colour to its grey surroundings.
Photo: Irene Gilsenan
2. Fabulous shot
Sheena Trower snapped this fabulous shot of a Lancaster plane flying over Codnor Castle.
Photo: Sheena Trower
3. Meet Connie
This quirky shot is named Connie the conker and was captured by Pauline Baines.
Photo: Pauline Baines
4. Through the mist
This spectacular shot of Riber Castle rising from the mist, with the autumn sunlight breaking through, was captured by Andy Wibberley.
Photo: Andy Wibberley