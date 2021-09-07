Photos: Enjoy this collection of superb shots taken by readers

Here’s a round-up of the latest batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Lucky clover

This rare shot of a four-leaf clover was snapped by Raine Hill near Tapton Lock. Raine said she left it for someone else to find some good luck.

Photo: Raine Hill

2. Incredible close-up

This cracking close-up of a young kestrel perched on a branch along the side of Fernilee Reservoir was captured by Julie Bell.

Photo: Julie Bell

3. In a flap

Bree Dixon, age nine, captured this magnificent close-up of a swan stretching its wings during a visit to Pleasley.

Photo: Bree Dixon

4. Fabulous view

Irene Gilsenan snapped this fabulous view of a limestone quarry above Bradwell from the viewing platform.

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

