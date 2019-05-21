Person dies after being hit by a train in the Peak District

A person has died after being hit by a train in the Peak District.

The British Transport Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene at Hathersage rail station.

East Midlands Trains has announced that incident happened nearHathersage.

A BTP spokesperson said: "At 1.57pm we were called to Hathersage rail station to reports of a casualty on the tracks. Officers are currently on the scene alongside paramedics.

"Sadly, the person has been pronounced dead at the scene. We are now identifying the person and informing the family.

"It is not being treated as suspicious."

There is now disruptions to trains on the Liverpool, Nottingham and Norwich route.

A East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "A person has been hit by a train near Hathersage. This is between Sheffield and Stockport and is disrupting our trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route.

"Network Rail are now on site assisting the train crew.

"All of our trains on the route cannot run in both directions between Sheffield and Stockport.



"Trains from Norwich towards Liverpool Lime Street will terminate at Chesterfield.



"Trains from Liverpool towards Norwich will not be not be able to run past Stockport.

"Train services are now beginning to move through the Hathersage area."

East Midlands Trains also said that their passengers can apply to claim their ticket price back and Transpennine Express have said that passengers can use their tickets on alternate routes.