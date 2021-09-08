Partner's heartbreaking tribute to young dad who died in Derbyshire road crash
The heartbroken partner of a young dad who died in a crash in Derbyshire has paid tribute to him as a man ‘who would do anything for anyone’.
Police were called at 6.35pm on Saturday, September 4 to reports of a BMW which had collided with a wall on Heanor Gate Road, Heanor.
The driver, James Hopkinson, from Heanor, sadly died at the scene despite attempts by paramedics to save him.
The 29-year-old leaves behind his partner and their young daughter, a mum and step dad, dad and step mum, nine brothers and sisters and a cousin he was ‘very close to, who was like a brother to him’.
Paying tribute to her partner, Kirsty Guilar said: “James was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. He worked non-stop but always made time for his family. We will miss him so much.
“I just had a feeling that evening that something wasn’t right but to be honest the news is still sinking in.
“I’ve tried to explain to our little girl what has happened, but she just thinks the angels are going to bring her Daddy back when he’s better. He always said he wanted to provide a good life for our daughter, and he did. We are absolutely devastated.”
Derbyshire police said their thoughts remain with Kirsty and James’ family and friends.
Enquiries are still ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information which could help, should call 101, quoting reference 21000514486.