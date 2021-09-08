Partner's heartbreaking tribute to young dad who died in Derbyshire road crash

Police were called at 6.35pm on Saturday, September 4 to reports of a BMW which had collided with a wall on Heanor Gate Road, Heanor.

The driver, James Hopkinson, from Heanor, sadly died at the scene despite attempts by paramedics to save him.

The 29-year-old leaves behind his partner and their young daughter, a mum and step dad, dad and step mum, nine brothers and sisters and a cousin he was ‘very close to, who was like a brother to him’.

The family of James Hopkinson have kindly released this image after the young dad sadly died in a road crash in Heanor.

Paying tribute to her partner, Kirsty Guilar said: “James was the type of person who would do anything for anyone. He worked non-stop but always made time for his family. We will miss him so much.

“I just had a feeling that evening that something wasn’t right but to be honest the news is still sinking in.

“I’ve tried to explain to our little girl what has happened, but she just thinks the angels are going to bring her Daddy back when he’s better. He always said he wanted to provide a good life for our daughter, and he did. We are absolutely devastated.”

Derbyshire police said their thoughts remain with Kirsty and James’ family and friends.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and a file is being prepared for the coroner.