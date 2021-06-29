Part of M1 in Derbyshire remains shut after ‘serious’ collision

Shortly before 10am, Highways England said the motorway had been shut northbound between junction 26, for Ripley, and junction 28, for Matlock.

A spokesperson for Highways England described the crash as ‘serious’ and added the stretch of the motorway will remain closed ‘while we deal with a large spillage and debris’ from the collision.

Highways England tweeted this picture of the crash scene.

Shortly before 11am, the spokesperson said: “The full closure has been removed between junction 26 and junction 28 northbound M1.

“Lanes one, two and and three remain closed between junction 27 and junction 28 while recovery works take place.

“Traffic remains heavy around this area.

“Plan ahead for your journey.”