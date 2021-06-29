Part of M1 in Derbyshire remains shut after ‘serious’ collision

Part of the M1 in Derbyshire remains closed after a ‘serious’ collision.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:05 am

Shortly before 10am, Highways England said the motorway had been shut northbound between junction 26, for Ripley, and junction 28, for Matlock.

MORE: Mission Impossible 7: Filming in Derbyshire ‘delayed again because of coronavirus’

A spokesperson for Highways England described the crash as ‘serious’ and added the stretch of the motorway will remain closed ‘while we deal with a large spillage and debris’ from the collision.

Highways England tweeted this picture of the crash scene.

Shortly before 11am, the spokesperson said: “The full closure has been removed between junction 26 and junction 28 northbound M1.

“Lanes one, two and and three remain closed between junction 27 and junction 28 while recovery works take place.

“Traffic remains heavy around this area.

“Plan ahead for your journey.”

MORE: Chesterfield couple got married on the day Princess Diana was born 60 years ago

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

Derbyshire