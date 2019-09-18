New war memorial steam locomotive to be completed in Derbyshire

A new steam locomotive is being built in Derbyshire as a memorial to those who died in the First World War.

The locomotive is to be completed at The Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust’s ‘West Shed’ at the Midland Railway, Butterley.

The name for this new replica locomotive was chosen as 'The Unknown Warrior', which will be in keeping with the tradition of war memorial engines.

Over the next 14 months, members of the public can follow the progress of ‘The Unknown Warrior’ locomotive from a workshop viewing gallery.

There is a special public open weekend taking place on September 21 and 22, during which visitors can view the locomotive and find out about the project.

The LMS-Patriot Project was launched in April 2008 with the mission to build a replica London, Midland & Scottish Railway ‘Patriot’ class steam locomotive.

All 52 original engines, which were designed at Derby Locomotive Works, were scrapped in the 1960s.

The name for this new replica locomotive was chosen as 'The Unknown Warrior', which will be in keeping with the tradition of war memorial engines.

Following the Great War, three of the railway companies at the time named locomotives to honour the railway employees who had fought and died during the conflict - 'Valour', 'Remembrance' and 'Patriot'.

‘The Unknown Warrior’ will serve as a permanent memorial to all those who fought and died in the First World War and all subsequent wars.

Since launching the project in 2008, the LMS-Patriot group have raised over £3 million.

Construction of ‘The Unknown Warrior’ began in 2009 at the Llangollen Railway Works and is now reaching the last stages of work.

The final assembly phase will be completed by Engineers at The Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust’s West Shed, located at the Midland Railway-Butterley, working with the LMS Patriot Group’s engineering team and volunteers.

The target date for completion is November 2020, after which the aim will be to operate special train trips with the locomotive on the national railway network.

PRCLT chairman Graham Oulsnam said: “We are excited to be involved with this important project and believe that ‘The Unknown Warrior’ will be at home in the West Shed alongside our other historic locomotives and carriages whilst it is completed.

"We look forward to working with the LMS Patriot Group to help them to achieve their mission to build this new locomotive.”

For further details see: WWW.PRCLT.CO.UK and https://lms-patriot.org.uk/