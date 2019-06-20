New splash pad opens for families in Derbyshire

A new splash pad has opened in Derbyshire just in time for summer.

The Memorial Park splash pad in Heanor received an official opening when Amber Valley Borough Council’s environment portfolio holder, Councillo John McCabe, was joined by the Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor John Walker and Angela Walker, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The splash pad, which opened to the public in May, is the second to be installed in the borough, following on from the successful introduction of a similar facility in Crossley Park, Ripley.

The new splash pad has been installed into the 'foot print' of the old paddling pool, which, while popular, had a reduced usage period during the season compared to the new facility which is ready to ‘go’ with the minimum of effort and can stay operational for a longer period.

Coun McCabe said: “We are confident this latest splash pad will prove just as popular as the one in Crossley Park, once we get some better weather to enable local people to fully enjoy its fantastic features!”