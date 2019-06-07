Missing Heanor man found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A missing Heanor man has been found after a police appeal. Ian Shephard, aged 59, was reported missing after he was last seen on Monday, June 3 in Heanor Market Place. The 59-year-old has now been found safe and well. Derbyshire Constabulary thanked everyone for sharing their appeal. Ian Shephard, aged 59, has been found safe and well. WEATHER: Storm Miguel to batter Derbyshire with thundery showers