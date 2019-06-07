Missing Heanor man found

A missing Heanor man has been found after a police appeal.

Ian Shephard, aged 59, was reported missing after he was last seen on Monday, June 3 in Heanor Market Place.

The 59-year-old has now been found safe and well.

Derbyshire Constabulary thanked everyone for sharing their appeal.

