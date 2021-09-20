Man ‘stabbed’ in Derbyshire street

Police attended Market Street, South Normanton, just before 12.30am on Friday after receiving a report that a man was injured.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene.

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Derbyshire police said a man was taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in South Normanton.

A man was arrested by officers on Lathkill Drive shortly after the report and is currently in police custody.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

“If anyone has any information which could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the below details, quoting reference 21*540059.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101