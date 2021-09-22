Man ‘getting help he needs’ after Derbyshire police intervention
Police came to the aid of a man who they described as ‘vulnerable’ and ‘in distress’.
The intervention was made by officers with Alfreton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team in Crich on Tuesday.
A team spokesperson said: “The male had been going through a tough period and felt he had no option but to end his life.
“Thankfully PCSOs Thompson and Butler promptly located him.
“Their quick actions prevented him coming to any harm.
“The male is now getting the right help and support he needs.”