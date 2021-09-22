Man ‘getting help he needs’ after Derbyshire police intervention

The intervention was made by officers with Alfreton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team in Crich on Tuesday.

A team spokesperson said: “The male had been going through a tough period and felt he had no option but to end his life.

“Thankfully PCSOs Thompson and Butler promptly located him.

Derbyshire police helped a man 'in distress' in Crich.

“Their quick actions prevented him coming to any harm.

“The male is now getting the right help and support he needs.”