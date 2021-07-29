Man dies in Derbyshire crash

A man died after a collision in Derbyshire, police have confirmed this morning.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:54 am

The collision, involving a cyclist and a lorry, happened at Farmwell Lane, South Normanton, at around 5.15am on Wednesday.

Sadly, the cyclist – a man in his 40s – died at the scene.

Police have issued a statement about the serious collision.

The 41-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was been released while inquiries continue.

The road was closed until 9.40am while officers carried out investigations.

No further details are available at this stage.

