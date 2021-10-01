M1 in Chesterfield area now fully reopen after crash
The M1 in the Chesterfield area is now fully open again after a collision earlier this afternoon.
Lanes three and four were shut on the northbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 28 and 29.
Shortly before 3.30pm, Derbyshire police urged drivers to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.
A short time later, National Highways East Midlands confirmed the collision had been cleared and all lanes reopened.