M1 fully re-opened after Tibshelf crash

The M1 has now fully reopened after a collision.

The incident on the southbound exit slip at Tibshelf services earlier this afternoon had led to one lane being closed.

But all lanes are now re-open.

However, there is still some congestion in the area.

Pic: motorwaycameras.co.uk

