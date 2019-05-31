M1 fully re-opened after Tibshelf crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The M1 has now fully reopened after a collision. The incident on the southbound exit slip at Tibshelf services earlier this afternoon had led to one lane being closed. But all lanes are now re-open. However, there is still some congestion in the area. Pic: motorwaycameras.co.uk Bunny casualties in Derbyshire spark alert to pet owners