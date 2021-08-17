Love Island's Derbyshire model Brett Staniland wants to date screen partner Priya Gopaldas who branded him boring

Brett Staniland from Draycott exited the Casa Amor villa in Mallorca on Monday night, following a public vote.

The 27-year-old had been on the programme, which seeks to match members of the opposite sex, for less than a week. He was paired with medical student Priya Gopaldas.

Brett, who is studying for a PhD in exercise and health, said: “My time at the villa has been a complete rollercoaster.

“Meeting Priya was honestly a blessing. Regardless of what happens, I know I’ve got a really good friend there at the very least who I will go to in the future, and that’s a long-lasting relationship for sure.

“I would love to keep getting to know her and date her properly, but equally I’d need a different dynamic. I’d need more from her, I need effort from her. I want her to plan stuff. Even just a simple thing like a run and coffee date. Just so it feels that reassurance that she also wants to be there and do stuff with me.

“Both of us taking a little bit of a step back will actually help our relationship, whether we do just remain friends in the future or we try and date.”

When Priya first clapped eyes on Brett, she said that he was fit, so good looking and that she was drooling.

Brett Staniland and Priya Gopaldas on YV show Love Island (photo: ITV).

But a dinner date on Sunday rocked the boat when Priya described Brett as ‘boring’ and said had they been in the outside world she would have dumped him.

During his time on Love Island Brett was subjected to a barrage of abuse from social media trolls about his physical appearance. His twin brother, Scott, who was monitoring Brett’s accounts, handed over control of them to a friend.

For the past two years, Brett has been living in Madrid.

Brett Staniland when he arrived at the villa (photo: ITV).