Long delays on M1 in Derbyshire as firefighters work to tackle vehicle blaze

The incident is affecting the M1 southbound from Tibshelf Services to junction 28, for Matlock.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “Traffic has been temporarily stopped due to a vehicle fire.

This picture from Highways England shows firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

“Firefighters and traffic officers are currently at the scene.

“All lanes will remain stopped while firefighters work on putting the fire out.”

They added: “There are 30 minute delays on the approach to this incident (above usual journey times) spanning 6.7 miles back to junction 29a.

“Average speeds on the approach to junction 28 are 6mph.

Traffic on the M1 following the fire. Picture from www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

“Please take care on approach and allow extra time for your journey, should you be travelling in the area.”