Long delays on M1 in Derbyshire after ‘serious’ collision

Shortly before 10am, Highways England said the motorway had been shut northbound between junction 26, for Ripley, and junction 28, for Matlock.

A spokesperson for Highways England described the crash as ‘serious’ and added the stretch of the motorway will remain closed ‘while we deal with a large spillage and debris’ from the collision.

Highways England tweeted this picture of the crash scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

In an update shortly before 2.30pm, the spokesperson said: “The M1 is currently experiencing long delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times between junction 26 and junction 28.

“The delays are due to an earlier collision which has since been cleared – however, a substantial amount of fuel has covered the carriageway.

“Lanes one, two and three of four are closed between junction 27 and junction 28 while we clear the spillage from the carriageway.

“Traffic is passing the incident in lane four.

“The queue of congestion approaching the scene spans approximately six miles back to junction 26.

“If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead – you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”