Inquest opens into death of Derbyshire schoolboy who died after being in collision with van

An inquest has opened into the death of a schoolboy who died after being in collision with a van in Derbyshire.

Tomas Ball, 15, of Longlands Villas, Ambergate, was riding a child's push scooter when he collided with a silver Citroen van on a stretch of the A6 just after The Hurt Arms pub, between Ambergate and Whatstandwell, at about 8.40pm on Sunday, June 30.

Dozens of floral tributes have been left at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.14pm.

The driver of the van, who had a passenger in the vehicle, was travelling towards Ambergate and approaching a set of 40mph signs when the collision happened, Chesterfield Coroner's Court today heard.

Tomas had been riding on a child's push scooter down a sloped driveway which meets the road and a 'direct collision' took place.

The driver of the van is not believed to have been at fault and would have had no time to react.

A provisional post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as severe head trauma and head injury due to road traffic collision.

Coroner Dr Robert Hunter sounded a warning about the dangers of riding a push scooter on a public highway and advised against doing it.

The inquest was adjourned with a full hearing taking place at a later date.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 19*339465.