Ilkeston electrician crowned East Midlands' best apprentice

Luke Twigger has been named as Redrow Homes East Midlands’ Apprentice of the Year.

The 20-year-old apprentice electrician, from Ilkeston claimed the title “thanks to his willingness to go above and beyond, supporting his colleagues and learning new skills quickly”.

Luke, who is currently working at Knights Keep in Stretton, said: “I’m so pleased to be named Apprentice of the Year for the East Midlands, it’s brilliant to have my hard work recognised.

“I have always found the property industry extremely interesting, and Redrow has given me all the tools I need to build a solid career.

“I’ve learned so much already, from practical electronics skills to team building

"It’s great to have everyone working towards the same goal.”

Martyn Pask, Regional Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “We are all thrilled that Luke has been awarded best apprentice.

"He works very hard and is eager to learn as much as possible, all while delivering work of a really high standard.

“He is setting a wonderful example to all those thinking of future careers in the property sector. Thank you Luke.”

Redrow’s “award-winning apprenticeship and trainee schemes are industry-leading” and currently support almost 300 people in trade, administration, technical and commercial roles.

Redrow state they hold “one of the industry’s best records” for training and development.

They are a member of The 5% Club, Redrow is “committed to ensuring at least 5% of its work force is made up of apprentices, graduates or sponsored students”.

The apprenticeship scheme at Redrow “provides young people the opportunity to kick-start a successful career in a skilled trade”.