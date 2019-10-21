How you can have your say on future of Heanor town centre

Amber Valley Borough Council is bidding for funds to help regenerate Heanor town centre and is appealing for residents to play a part in the process.

The council is preparing a second stage bid for the Government’s Future High Streets Fund to develop Heanor town centre, and if successful, may secure money to invest in the town.

If the bid is successful, the council wants to know what residents would like the money to be spent on.

They are holding public consultations at 1 Market Street, Heanor, on 24 October at 2pm and 26 October at 10am.

Projects may include improvements to the market place, as well as greater pedestrian connectivity and housing.

Amber Valley Borough Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration, Councillor Ben Bellamy, said: “This is an exciting time for Heanor and we hope as many local people as possible will share their views and ideas with us, during the consultation period, to help us create a strong case for funding.”

Heanor Vision, a non profit community group , said: “Funding it critical for Heanor. It would help to make the town the vibrant, lovely place it used to be.

“The people of this town are the ones who know what we need. Just one idea could be the key to solving so many issues.

“This funding would be the biggest pat on the back for the people here. It would tell them that they are valued, which is not how they feel right now.”