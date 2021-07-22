How Derbyshire County Council wants to improve bus services locally

The council has launched a consultation asking for views on a range of possible improvements to bus services in the county.

The proposed improvements include more environmentally-friendly buses; more reliable services; better bus stop facilities; more flexible services, like on demand services; real time bus information at more bus stops; and a range of simple, low-cost, day, weekly and monthly tickets that can be paid for using contactless cards which would allow travel on all bus services and trains.

Derbyshire residents are being urged to have their say on plans to improve bus services locally.

The Government has pledged £3billion in funding across the country to help deliver these plans, and Derbyshire is aiming to secure a fair share of that funding.

Alice Ridley, from the Campaign for Better Transport, told the Derbyshire Times: “Buses are the most-used form of public transport, carrying millions of people to school and work, shops, doctors’ surgeries and social activities.

“Good bus services help tackle congestion in towns and stop rural communities being cut off.

“They’re vital in tackling social exclusion and loneliness and zero emission buses can help cut air pollution and reduce carbon emissions.

“Unfortunately local buses have been subject to years of cuts and under funding and this needs to change.

“The Government has published a national strategy to address local bus decline but this now needs to be backed up by proper long-term funding to support returning services to the level communities need.”

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, the council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “We want to find out what local people think would improve bus services in our area.

“We’re working with all the bus companies in Derbyshire on an improvement plan and need to know what broad changes to the way bus services operate would encourage people to use them more often.

“We can then use this information to make a bid for Government funding to make the changes happen.

“Please take part in our online questionnaire and let us have your views so that together with our bus companies we can improve services in Derbyshire.”

Have your say at https://bit.ly/3wWfEA6 by August 20.