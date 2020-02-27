Horses grazing illegally in Codnor will be 'humanely destroyed' if they are not rehomed council has warned

A council has had to threaten to “humanely destroy” a group of horses in order for them to be moved from its land by their owner.

A notice was attached to the site off Alfreton Road to the east of Codnor, close to the junction with High Holborn Road, by Amber Valley Borough Council.

Residents have said there were around four horses and ponies in the field at the time.

The notice detailed that the horses were being left to graze there illegally and that they must be moved or be re-homed either by sale or auction, or humanely destroyed.

Residents and the leader of the council say that the horses have been left on the land, and other spots all over the borough and county, repeatedly over the last five or six years.

A Google streetview image of the site from May 2019 shows seven horses and ponies.

It is alleged that the horses, and others owned by a traveller family, are those which used to be seen frequently near the A38 in Derby.

Residents and councillors say the horses are often found tied up alongside the road and have previously been seen running loose, posing a danger to themselves and others.

They say this has previously caused at least one accident.

Coun Chris Emmas-Williams, leader of the authority, hopes that council plans to plant trees on the Codnor site could solve that issue at that particular location.

It forms the borough’s largest single planting site within its “forest for the future” plans at 12.4 acres. Trees will be planted across the entire site by the end of the year.

A council spokesman said that the horses were moved before the council’s deadline and that the site would be secured to prevent further illegal access.

They said if the horses were moved on to the site again the council would issue the same warnings and that this was the first time the authority had issued a formal notice.

Coun Emmas-Williams said: “It is time consuming to go through this process and it is usually only a few months before they are back again.

“It is a difficult thing. Whenever it is brought to our attention we will do our best to see them removed. It is an issue. I have had calls before telling me the horses are loose and in the road.”