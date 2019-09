Here is the weather forecast for today (Tuesday, September 3).

It should be a mostly dry day across the region, with variable cloud amounts and some bright or sunny spells. However it will be more cloudy towards the northwest, with possible patchy light rain over the Pennines. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Mainly dry and cloudy at first. Cloud soon thickening, with rain moving southeast overnight, heavy at times. Most areas will be dry by dawn with some early sunshine. Minimum temperature 12 °C.