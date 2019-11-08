Here are the roads closed in Derbyshire this afternoon

Derbyshire Police have updated their list of road closures across the county.

Derbyshire Dales

Here are the roads closed in Derbyshire

A6, Matlock (Premier Inn to Crown Square)

A6, Matlock Bath (Midland Hotel and railway station area)

Station Road, Darley Bridge

Lea Road

Cromford Abney Road, Abney to the gliding club

Chesterfield

A617, Horns Bridge, Chesterfield – including the whole roundabout

Works Road

Barrow Hill

High Peak

A57 Snake Road, Ladybower

North East Derbyshire and Bolsover

A6135 Station Road, Eckington

Crow Lane, Unstone

Station Road, Clowne

A616 Creswell Road, Clowne

Tom Lane, Duckmanton

Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh

Green Lane, Killamarsh

Staveley Lane, Eckington

Amber Valley and South Derbyshire

A517, Hulland Ward (tree fallen)

A610 Hurt Arms Ambergate

Holme Lane, South Wingfield

Heage Lane, Etwall

A517 Bridge foot at Belper

A6 Milford to Duffield