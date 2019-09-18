Heartbreak as fourth lamb dies in 'truly terrible attack' by dog in Derbyshire village

Four lambs and a sheep have died during a ‘truly terrible attack’ involving a dog in a village near Heanor.

Derbyshire police were called to Loscoe Denby Lane, Loscoe, on Wednesday, September 11 at about 8am.

Carly's nine-year-old son Kassius with the Ryeland Ewe lamb.

Officers say a dog was seen to enter two separate, secure fields and is described as medium-sized and brown.

The owner of the lambs, Carly Bacon, said: “Two lambs were killed and parts of them eaten by the dog and two died from stress.

“One of them being very special to us as she was a Ryeland Ewe lamb we hand reared along with her sister as she didn’t produce milk for her babies.

“We have been left heartbroken by the deaths and it has cost us a lot of money in vet fees, medication and disposal costs.

“Someone’s dog did this and I’m sure the owner knows, dogs don’t just go on a killing spree without their owner being aware.

“There are no public footpaths through any of the sheep fields and the fields are all sheep netted with barbed wire on top.”

Carly added: “This is a truly terrible attack that could have been easily prevented by the dog being kept on a lead around livestock.

“This dog will attack again and may of done so before and it may be a child next.

“My children have been very upset by this event and if they hear a dog bark at the farm they get frightened for the sheep and go to see where the barking is coming from."

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We’d also like to offer dog owners the following advice about livestock worrying.

“Worrying livestock means attacking or chasing livestock which may cause injury or suffering or, in the case of females, loss of their young.

“If a dog worries livestock on any agricultural land, the owner of the dog, and, any other person in charge, shall be guilty of an offence.”

If you have any information about this incident call Derbyshire police in 101 quoting reference number 19*485238.