Heanor opticians staff get into character for World Book Day

Staff at a Heanor opticians were inspired by World Book Day to get into character and raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Society.

The team at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care in Market Street took on a new look as fictional favourites to host a charity book and cake sale and a tombola.

Children can also support the cause by entering a colouring competition, which runs until April 24, for a recommended £1 donation and the chance to win the Kid Normal book collection.

Branch manager Catherine Godrich said: “Our fancy dress was a fun way to celebrate World Book Day and highlight a cause we care about. Alzheimer’s affects a growing number of people in our community.”