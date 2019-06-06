Have you seen missing Heanor man?

Police officers are appealing for information about a missing Heanor man.

Ian Shepherd, 59, was last seen on Monday, June 3 in Heanor Market Place.

Ian Shepherd, 59, was last seen on Monday

Ian is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, a green and black jumper, black trainer boots, and a black coat when last seen.

He has a red love heart tattoo featuring the word ‘Lynn’ on one his lower arms and the word ‘Mum’ tattooed on his shoulder.

Ian is known to like walking and sometimes walks from Heanor to Kilburn. He also likes to visit Heanor park.

If you have seen Ian, or have any information about his whereabouts, please send send Derbyshire Constabulary a message on social media or call us on 101.

Please quote reference number 1335 of June 5 in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.