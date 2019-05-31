Guilty or innocent? Your chance to sit as jury member on murder trial

A man is on trial for murder and his fate lies in your hands - will you find him innocent or guilty?

A new event is giving people the chance to sit as a jury member on a murder trial as part of a cutting edge social experiment.

The Murder Trial Live is touring the UK later this year, giving you the chance to have a front-row seat as the courtroom drama unfolds.

People attending the Murder Trial Live will enjoy a two-course meal before taking their seat in the jury box as the case gets underway.

Frank Lane is accused of murdering his wife Alison, and a team of leading criminal barristers will present the case for the prosecution and the defence before it's over to you to decide what happened and whether he is guilty or innocent.

The Murder Trial Live is coming to Derby on August 29, Nottingham on August 28 and Manchester on August 13 and 14.

Standard tickets are priced at £55. For more information, or to book tickets, see the website.