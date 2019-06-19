Footballer Jordan’s goals help to net funding boost for Derbyshire foodbank

Alfreton Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott has netted a £500 donation for the South Normanton Area Foodbank - following his six-goal haul last season.

Jordan, who joined the Reds last summer, was sponsored by Eurocell plc - a leading manufacturer, distributor and recycler of PVC-U window, door, conservatory and roofline systems.

And the Alfreton-based business pledged to donate £50 to the foodbank for every goal Jordan scored during the season but increased the donation after being impressed by his performances.

Chris Coxon, group head of marketing for Eurocell said: “We are proud to be based in Alfreton and strongly believe in both supporting and giving back to the local community.

“As such, we were delighted to be able to achieve both of these goals with our sponsorship of Jordan over the course of last season.”

The foodbank opened in 2013 and Jordan said he was delighted the cash was going to such a worthy cause.

He said: “It’s great that my efforts will have had a positive impact away from the football pitch.”