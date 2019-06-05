Flight bound for East Midlands Airport diverts after declaring medical emergency

A plane heading to East Midlands Airport has had to divert due to an emergency on-board.
Flybe flight BE263 departed from Edinburgh this morning at 9.58am.
The flight declared an emergency and has landed at Manchester airport.
A Flybe spokeswoman said: "Flybe can confirm that the above flight has diverted to Manchester Airport this morning due to a passenger-related medical emergency on board.
"The airline would apologise to the remaining passengers for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this temporary disruption to their travel."