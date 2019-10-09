First look inside as shoppers queue round the block at new Derbyshire value supermarket
A new supermarket has opened in Derbyshire - creating 30 jobs.
The Food Warehouse, which is in partnership with Iceland, is based at Heanor Retail Park, and has opened at a cost of £750,000. Here is a first look inside.
1. First look inside new Derbyshire supermarket.
Shoppers are already checking out the new store.
other
2. First look inside new Derbyshire supermarket.
The store promises a great new gluten free range.
other
3. First look inside new Derbyshire supermarket.
The Food Warehouse has more than 100 stores across the country.
other
4. First look inside new Derbyshire supermarket.
Some of the first shoppers arrive.
other
View more