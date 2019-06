Firefighters were called to a blaze in the early hours of this morning involving a golf buggy charger.

Fire chiefs attended a domestic property on Wheatsheaf Mews, Tibshelf, just before 5.10am,

"This was a fire in a rechargeable battery and charger for a golf buggy," Derbyshire Fire and Service said.

"The fire was out on firefighters' arrival. Inspection undertaken and advice given."