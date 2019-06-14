Firefighters attend Langley Mill cooker fire

Firefighters from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire have attended a cooker fire at a house in Langley Mill.

The incident happened this morning (June 14) at about 7.45am in a property in Godkin Drive.

Godkin Drive, Langley Mill.

The fire was out upon arrival of firefighters, who ventilated the house.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Heanor Fire and Notts Fire Stockhill appliance attended a fire involving a cooker at a premise on Godkin Drive, Langley Mill.

"The fire was out on arrival of crews who then ventilated the property."