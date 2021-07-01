Fire service issues statement after vehicle blaze on M1 near Mansfield and Sutton
Firefighters battled a vehicle blaze on part of the M1 between the Mansfield and Sutton junctions this morning.
Crews from Chesterfield and Alfreton fire station were called to the incident on the M1 southbound between junctions 28 and 29 at 8.25am.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight on arrival.
“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, and made the scene safe.
“Derbyshire police and Highways England were also in attendance.
“There were no injuries.
“We don’t have any information available on a cause of the fire at the moment.”
The blaze led to lane closures and long traffic delays.
All lanes have now reopened.